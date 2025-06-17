Farah Khan has a scandalous (but hilarious) response on learning Kriti Sanon is Jaaved Jaaferi's neighbour. Watch

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi’s apartment in Mumbai with her cook, Dilip, for her YouTube channel. She was impressed by everything about the home, including the fact that Kriti Sanon is his neighbour. Here’s how she responded to that. (Also Read: ‘Tere se hi shaadi kar leni thi’: Farah Khan swoons over Jaaved Jaaferi's massive, stunning Mumbai home) Kriti Sanon is Jaaved Jaaferi's next door neighbour at this lavish Mumbai apartment building.

Farah Khan on Kriti Sanon being Jaaved Jaaferi’s neighbour

Given how impressed Farah was with his home, Jaaved was more than happy to show her around the house, let her peek at the panoramic views from his balconies, and soak in how stunning it all was.

While showing Farah around the house, Jaaved said, “Deewar ke uss paar is Kriti Sanon (Kriti Sanon’s apartment is on the other side of this wall).” Farah laughed, and all she wanted to know was, “To tu deewar phaand ke jaata hai Kriti Sanon ke ghar? (Do you climb the wall to visit Kriti Sanon’s house?)” making him smile.

Jaaved is one of the few celebrities Farah and Dilip have visited lately. Sanya Malhotra, Mona Singh, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Raashii Khanna were some of the celebrities who recently shared their special recipes on her channel.

Recent work

In 2024, Kriti had three releases with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew and Do Patti. The first two films were released in theatres, while Do Patti had a direct Netflix release. She is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush as her co-star. The film’s promotional material hints at her playing an intense character in the film.

Farah most recently hosted Celebrity MasterChef, where Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna were the judges. Jaaved was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein and the web series Taaza Khabar on JioHotstar. He will soon star in Dhamaal 4, the fourth instalment of the comedy film series.