‘Tere se hi shaadi kar leni thi’: Farah Khan swoons over Jaaved Jaaferi's massive, stunning Mumbai home

The latest celebrity filmmaker-choreographer, Farah Khan, visited with her cook Dilip for her YouTube channel was actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi. She had a hilarious reaction to the stunning views and the impressive floor plan of the home, wondering if she should’ve married Jaaved just for the home. (Also Read: Farah Khan says when heroine falls on set, film becomes hit; cites Kajol, Preity Zinta's examples: ‘Main 1-2 ko dhakka…’) Jaaved Jaaferi burst out in laughter at Farah Khan's reaction to his home.

Farah Khan would marry Jaaved Jaaferi for his stunning home

Per usual, Dilip cracked jokes as soon as he saw Jaaved’s house about how poor he and Farah are, and she agreed. They looked impressed with Jaaved’s home even before they entered the apartment, commenting on how plush the lobby was.

“But Jaaved, what is this house?” said Farah, looking stunned at how good his home looked once they went upstairs. After looking around a bit more, she looked impressed and said, “Jaaved, tere se hi shaadi kar leni thi yaar (I should’ve married you, Jaaved),” making him crack up and hug her. Jaaved even showed off the panoramic views from her balcony, impressing her even more.

Jaaved was accompanied by his brother Naved Jafri and friend Ravil Behl in the episode. The trio spoke about their hit TV dance show Boogie Woogie, which ran on and off from 1996 to 2014. The actor-dancer’s cook shared recipes for mutton chaap and chicken biscuits.

Recent work

Farah last directed the 2014 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Happy New Year. She has been choreographing dance numbers, which she most recently did for Loveyaapa. She was also the host of Celebrity MasterChef, which saw Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as judges.

Jaaved was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein and the JioHotstar web series Taaza Khabar. He will soon star in the fourth instalment of the comedy film series Dhamaal. His son, Meezaan Jafri, followed in his footsteps and became an actor, most recently seen in Nadaaniyan.