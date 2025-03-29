Jaaved Jaaferi gives Remo D'Souza a run for his money at 61 in a ‘crazy’ dance battle on Hip Hop India season 2. Watch

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi joined Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora as a guest judge in a recent episode of the dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2. The actor indulged in a dance battle with Remo, leaving fans stunned by his moves at the age of 61. (Also Read: Jaaved Jaaferi says Urvashi Rautela’s 70 million followers cannot guarantee her a hit) A still from Jaaved Jaaferi and Remo D'Souza's dance battle.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Remo D'Souza dance battle

A clip of Jaaved and Remo's dance battle on the show surfaced on the internet. In the video, Malaika can be seen introducing the two as the OGs of dance. This was followed by an energetic face-off between them on the song Char Baj Gaye from the film F.A.L.T.U. Jaaved's knee slide in the battle impressed not only the contestants on the show but also the audience.

Fans felt Jaaved aced it with his moves and declared him the winner over Remo. One fan commented, "Honest review… for this battle: winner JAFRI." Another wrote, "After so long, watching Javed sir dancing." Another wrote, "Boogie Woogie vs DID." Praising his moves, another wrote, "Mind you, Javed Jaffery is 61 years old." Another commented, "Javed Jaaferi is much better than Remo." Another comment read, "Javed still got the moves and, no offence, but he beat Remo." Another commented, "JJ IS GOAT." Talking about the dance battle, another wrote, "OMG. This battle is crazy."

About Hip Hop India Season 2

Hip Hop India is a dance reality show featuring Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora as judges. The show, which showcases a fierce battle between the country's top dancers, is hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny. It premiered on Amazon MX Player on 14 March.

Jaaved Jaaferi and Remo D'Souza’s recent work

Jaaved was last seen in the romantic comedy film Inn Gaaliyon Mein, directed by Avinash Das. The film, which also features Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani in her Bollywood debut, was released in theatres on March 14. The actor is yet to announce his new projects.

Apart from judging Hip Hop India Season 2, Remo is currently enjoying praise for his recent release, Be Happy. The dance drama, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Innayat Verma in key roles, is available to watch on Prime Video.