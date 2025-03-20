Jaaved Jaaferi says audience must watch small films in theatre to keep indie cinema alive: 'Its light shouldn't go out'

Jaaved Jaaferi's recent film, Inn Galiyon Mein, is running in theatres across the country. The independent film with no big stars has done well but not exactly broken the bank at the box office. In conversation with HT, the actor opens up about the film and the state of independent cinema in India. (Also read: Inn Galiyon Mein review: Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dassani film is a flawed yet sincere attempt) Jaaved Jaaferi talks about his latest release, Inn Galiyon Mein.

Jaaved Jaaferi on independent films in India

Talking about the commercial aspirations of small films, Jaaved says, "I have one thing to say to the audiences. People sometimes say, 'We will watch this one at home'. The thing is, you need to encourage such films so that independent cinema stays alive, its light doesn't go out."

The actor says that even though commercial cinema is avoiding message-led stories, filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani have kept the 'message' alive in blockbusters. "He has understood that if he wants to make a socially relevant film, he needs a big star so that, at least, people will come to the theatres," quips the actor. He then adds that he still sees hope as the newer generation of actors and filmmakers are telling rooted stories. "There is hope when I see small films starring Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana that may not be big blockbusters, but they earn money. They leave a mark," says Jaaved.

On representation of lower income group in mainstream Bollywood

Inn Galiyon Mein is set in Lucknow and stars Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani as two vegetable vendors in love. Jaaved says that the lower class of Indian society is hardly represented in mainstream Bollywood anymore. "Films are not made about this strata of the society even though this is the real India. Bollywood makes aspirational stories about summer clubs and fancy universities," he says, adding, "And that is not bad. But the stories should be everyone. Stories can't be limited just to the rich or the powerful."

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, and Avantika Dassani. The film was released in theatres on March 14.