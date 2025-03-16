Inn Galiyon Mein review: Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dassani film is a flawed yet sincere attempt

Inn Galiyon Mein

Starring: Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dassani

Director: Avinash Das

Rating: ★★.5 In Inn Galiyon Mein, the narrative’s simplification of complex themes may limit its impact.

Inn Galiyon Mein has its heart in the right place, but even the noblest of intentions can lose their way on the big screen. The issue isn’t with the storyline, which revolves around a small town in Lucknow where two streets—Hanuman Gali and Rahman Gali—symbolize the harmony between Hindus and Muslims.

What is the plot?

At the centre of the narrative is Mirza Chacha (Jaaved Jaaferi), a wise tea stall owner who lost his son to the all-consuming fire of communal hate. His character serves as a unifying force, bringing people together from across faiths. Hariram (Vivaan Shah), a social media influencer, and his love interest Shabbo (Avantika Dassani, in her big-screen debut) add a youthful spark to the story, but the arrival of a cunning politician, Tiwari (Sushant Singh), threatens to disrupt the community’s peace.

Directed by Avinash Das and written by Punarvasu, the film captures the essence of small-town life, where social media and technology are deeply embedded in daily existence. Themes of harmony and unity are beautifully conveyed through the dialogues, particularly the poetic couplets delivered by Mirza Chacha.

The strengths and flaws

The first half is engaging, with the conflict introduced at just the right time. However, post-intermission, the narrative struggles under the weight of its own intentions. Communal tension is reduced to graphics popping up on screen, detailing social media discussions—a rushed and overly simplistic approach that dilutes the film’s early nuance. The ending, too, feels abrupt.

Despite this misstep, Inn Galiyon Mein remains a well-intentioned film that handles a sensitive subject with care. The performances are convincing, with Jaaved Jaaferi delivering the standout act. Vivaan Shah embodies the charm of a roadside romeo effortlessly, while Avantika makes a confident debut. The eccentric Bhanga (Ishtiyak Khan) serves as an all-knowing presence but has limited impact, and Sushant Singh is reliably effective.

The film’s message of unity and harmony is timely, even if the execution falters. From a business standpoint, it remains to be seen whether audiences, already hesitant about visiting theaters, will take a chance on it. But films like these deserve to be made—offering stories that hold attention without relying on big names or chartbuster music.