Avantika Dassani on her theatrical debut with Inn Galiyon Mein: It's a dream come true to see myself on the 70mm

After making her acting debut in Hindi on OTT with Mithya, Avantika Dassani is excited to begin her theatrical journey in the language soon with Inn Galiyon Mein. “2025 is starting on a great note because I have a film that’s releasing in theatres. I'm really looking forward to this film because we shot it a long time ago, but I am proud of the work that we've done,” Avantika Dassani says. Avantika Dassani

Ask her about her excitement of seeing herself on the big screen and she says, “I haven't done that for a Bollywood film and it's a dream come true to be able to see myself on the 70mm. It's such an exciting idea in my head to be in a theatre and have me up on the screen. I'm at a loss of words and I can't wait to have that experience.”

How has starting her acting journey on OTT benefitted her before making her theatrical debut? “The first thing that it does is it doesn't put you in a box. It opens doors and your own mindset to the variety of things that you can do as an actor. You don't get stuck in image building and the idea of the typical ‘Hindi film ki heroine’. You are here to be an actor, do interesting stories, work with interesting people and play interesting characters. Being part of the OTT space gives you that leverage and the chance and liberty to do all of those things. It also allows the audiences to look at you like that, and not in a very specific light. It allows them not to pigeonhole you early on in your career,” she responds.

With her mother Bhagyashree and brother Abhimanyu Dassani having already seen the theatre business, Avantika still feels the unpredictability of the business as a newcomer: “It's a very confusing time, because we don't know what really works and what doesn't and what connects, especially for someone like me because I'm young and new. All I can do is hope that I do a good job and that I give a fresh take on things. I have to show up every single time, whether it's OTT or film. I have to show up and do my best.”