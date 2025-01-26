Menu Explore
Bhagyashree: Maha Kumbh was a sangam for my family

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jan 26, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Actor Bhagyashree, along with her actor-son Abhimanyu and actor-daughter Avantika Dassani, visited Maha Kumbh 2025

Actor Bhagyashree, who recently got to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), says she “couldn’t be happier”.

Actor Bhagyashree at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Actor Bhagyashree at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

“Aap khaali haath aate ho, par bahut kuch lekar wapas jaate ho,” Bhagyashree shares when asked about her experience at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. “That’s the beauty of Maha Kumbh,” she adds.

For Bhagyashree, this trip was especially significant as she got to travel with her kids, actors Avantika and Abhimanyu Dassani. “Since my children grew up, saath mein travel ho hi nahin pata hai. Maha Kumbh is the reason we travelled together after years. It was a sangam for our family at the real Sangam.”

Abhimanyu, Bhagyashree and Avantika(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Abhimanyu, Bhagyashree and Avantika(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Her son Abhimanyu adds, “It is said that you can wash away the karma of your past life [at the Kumbh Mela]. It was a cathartic feeling for me, as I’m finding my own place in life.” Agreeing with her brother’s sentiments, Avantika says, “We have a strong religious side to us and love letting spirituality lead our paths.”

Mum Bhagyashree chimes in and notes that this trip to the Maha Kumbh has been long overdue. “Having dealt with certain health issues, my spiritual inclination has become stronger... it has always been a deep-seated desire of mine to attend the Kumbh in all its grandeur.”

The actor elaborates, “Coming here was inevitable for me. During the last Kumbh (held in 2019), I tried my best to attend. I reached, but it was all over by that time. It was then that I felt I needed to manifest harder. One can only attend the Kumbh when their calling comes.”

