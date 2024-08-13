Bhagyashree talks about her son Abhimanyu Dassani's marriage: I would prefer he…

Actor Bhagyashree, who played the lead role alongside Salman Khan in the 1989 superhit Maine Pyar Kiya, is now eagerly waiting for her son actor Abhimanyu Dassani to get hitched. The 55-year-old recently mentioned the same when she made a guest appearance at the reality TV show. Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dasani

Talking to us about the same, Bhagyashree, who recently made her OTT debut, shares that she has been persistently telling her 34-year-old son, Abhimanyu Dassani, to settle down. “I am really after his life. There are certain things that you enjoy with your life partner and there is an age to it. After that all of us become a little jaded as we go through life,” she says.

Also Read: Bhagyashree says everyone believes those working in Bollywood aren't nice: ‘People get rude and insensitive’

When she expressed the same wish to her son, Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 action thriller Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, quoted a scene from her film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) in which Prem (Salman Khan) responds to his mother’s (Reema Lagoo) similar demand for a homely daughter-in-law with, ‘Matar cheelne wali ladki kahan se laun?’

Despite the light-hearted banter, Bhagyashree acknowledges her son’s perspective and adds that she would prefer her son to choose a girl for himself. “I would not force my choice upon him. When you choose a life partner you are ready to compromise and adjust. There’s no blame game,” she says.

Also Read: Bhagyashree's 3-ingredient skin routine is just what you need in the morning

Ask the actor if she has any preferences about who her son marries and whether she wants the person to be from the film industry or not, Bhagyashree concludes, “I would love for her to be a working girl, be it within or outside the industry.”