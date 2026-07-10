‘Blind spots, unqualified teachers’: Fresh revelations in Jaipur Class 4 student suicide

The family of a Class 4 student, who allegedly died by suicide at a private school in Jaipur last year, say that they are still awaiting justice and have accessed a fresh CCTV footage of the classroom that allegedly shows their daughter being bullied repeatedly. The girl, a Class 4 student, allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1 last year. (X)

The incident happened on November 1, 2025, when the girl allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the school building and was declared dead on arrival when she was taken to a hospital. Her parents have alleged that the girl was bullied in the school and no action was taken by teachers and the school administration even after it was flagged.

The parents have demanded action against teachers of the school under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, reported news agency PTI.

Also read: ‘Bullied’, ‘no help from teachers’: Shocking CCTV clip in Class 4 Jaipur student's alleged suicide

What the footage shows The family alleges that the fresh CCTV footage from inside the class supports their claim that their daughter was bullied shortly before the incident.

According to them, their daughter is seen entering the class in the footage, greeting a classmate before engaging in a dance activity. Later, she is allegedly seen being bullied by students, according to the PTI report.

The family added that the teachers did not protect their child even after she showed signs of distress and sought help from them.

‘Demand abetment to suicide case’ The father of the girl said that they want an abetment to suicide case against the class teacher and that the section has not yet been imposed.

“It has been 8 months. CCTV footage has come to light. We demand abetment to suicide case against the class teacher. That section has still not been imposed. Police filed a chargesheet on 2nd July which has section of negligence against the class teacher. Principal and owner of the school have just section of negligence against them. We demand abetment to suicide case,” he told news agency ANI.

He added that against the Principal and owner of the school, section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015, should be invoked. The section deals with punishment for cruelty to child.

Also read: Bengaluru Class 8 student dies by suicide after 'harassment' over homework

"This is a systemic failure. We want judicial scrutiny into the case," the father said.

He went on refer to the cancellation of affiliation of the school by the Central Board of Secondary Education following inspections, a move which was later temporarily stayed by the Rajasthan high court.

The CBSE had cited several reasons for cancelling the affiliation, including serious violations of safety norms and noting that the school’s explanation for the student’s death failed to address lapses satisfactorily.

While the school described the incident as an “unfortunate” and claimed it “followed all due procedures as per norms”, the CBSE panel found that the reply “does not match with the factual position observed during inspection” and that the explanations offered were “general in nature” and failed to account for specific violations recorded during the inquiry, HT reported earlier.

Also read: Chhattisgarh girl accused of shoplifting dies by suicide, three booked: Police

The board had also said that the incident was preventable and that it happened due to systematic failure.

‘Unqualified teachers, blind spots’ Referring to the CBSE's move, the girl's father alleged that there are “unqualified” teachers in the school who were hired on “contract basis” and have not cleared necessary examinations.

He alleged that there were “blind spots” in the school due to “cost cutting” even after they charge fee as high as ₹2 lakh.

“They had hired teachers on contract basis. They hired new teachers who are unqualified. 85% of the teachers who have retained are unqualified too. Imagine how that school is functioning. That don't even have B.Ed. degree...CCTV footage shows her being bullied by students even when the class was going on, footage shows students ganging up against her...” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).