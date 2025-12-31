Jaipur student suicide: CBSE withdraws affiliation granted to school up to senior secondary level

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) withdrew, with “immediate effect”, the affiliation granted to a Jaipur-based private institution up to senior secondary level, citing serious violations of safety norms and noted that the school’s explanation for a Class 4 student’s death on November 1 failed to address lapses satisfactorily. CBSE barred the school from admitting or promoting students to Classes 9 and 11.

though existing Class 10 and 12 pupils may appear for the 2025-26 board exams. The board left decisions on Classes 1 to 8 to the state education department, as such matters fall outside its remit.

In its December 30 order, CBSE examined the school’s December 19 reply to a November 20 show-cause notice. The notice stemmed from a two-member inspection committee’s findings, which the board deemed unaddressed by the school’s general responses.

The school described the incident as an “unfortunate accident” and claimed it “followed all due procedures as per norms”. However, the committee found that the reply “does not match with the factual position observed during inspection” . The board said the explanations offered were “general in nature” and failed to account for specific violations recorded during the inquiry.

Detailing the committee’s examination, the order said that the inspection team observed absent supervision, poor child safety measures, and non-adherence to CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. “The school has not been able to justify the serious lapses related to student safety and security on campus,” the order stated.

The board highlighted the school’s failure to explain why incident-site cleaners tampered with the area immediately, compromising evidence. Such conduct betrayed “a lack of sensitivity and accountability expected from a CBSE-affiliated institution”.

CBSE invoked its Bye-Laws powers to withdraw affiliation forthwith. “Student in Class 10 and 12 are permitted to appear in the board examination from the same school for session 2025-26,” the order noted.

“However, the students who are presently in Class 9 and 11 shall be shifted to nearby schools by Regional Officer, CBSE, Ajmer by March 31, 2026 for session 2026-27. The school shall not take any new admissions or promote the students of lower Classes in 9 and 11 by natural progression.” Non-compliance risks further penalties.

The school may seek secondary-level (Class 10) affiliation restoration from the 2027-28 session, after one academic year and full safety compliance. Senior secondary (Class 12) restoration requires two years post-secondary approval.

The action follows a nine-year-old Class 4 girl’s death after she jumped from the school’s fourth floor on November 1. HT first reported the board’s show-cause notice after the committee uncovered gross safety and child protection breaches; the school had suspended two teachers. The girl reportedly approached her teacher repeatedly that day with bullying complaints, which went unheeded.