Farah Khan says when heroine falls on set, film becomes hit; cites Kajol, Preity Zinta's examples: ‘Main 1-2 ko dhakka…’

Filmmaker Farah Khan’s vlogs with her cook Dilip, where she visits the homes of Bollywood celebrities to cook with them, have quickly gained popularity. In the latest vlog, Farah visited Sanya Malhotra’s house and, during their conversation, she remarked that when a film’s female lead falls on set, it’s a sign that the film is destined for success. (Also Read: Farah Khan takes her cook Dilip on his first international flight; he distributes sweets to paparazzi at airport. Watch) Farah Khan recalls Kajol and Preity Zinta falling on sets.

As Farah and Sanya were talking, the filmmaker noticed a scar on the actor's leg. Sanya revealed it was from a bike accident that occurred on the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. She then recalled how, during the shoot of Badhaai Ho, the floor was cleaned with oil because it wasn’t shining, and when she went on to dance to the song Morni Banke, she slipped. Reacting to this, Farah said, “The film in which a heroine falls, it becomes a hit.” Sanya added that she has fallen in almost every film, to which Farah responded that this is the reason for her films’ success.

Farah recalled, “Kajol used to keep falling in every film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and we used to say now the movie’s a hit. In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity Zinta was doing a shot on a bridge, and she fell. We were relieved that now the film would be a hit. Main toh ek-do ko dhakka maar dun picture mein (I would push 1-2 in films).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah was last seen hosting the television reality show Celebrity MasterChef, which was judged by Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Vikas Khanna. The show was won by actor Gaurav Khanna. Sanya will next be seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12.