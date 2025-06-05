Farah Khan takes her cook Dilip on his first international flight; he distributes sweets to paparazzi at airport. Watch
Farah Khan shared that she is taking her cook Dilip on his first international flight. Dilip also shared sweets with the paparazzi at the airport.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs have become popular in the last few months, with her cook, Dilip, becoming a fan favourite. Dilip accompanies her when she visits her celebrity friend's houses and cooks food together. On Thursday morning, Farah and Dilip were spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she told the paparazzi that it is going to be the first time Dilip is traveling abroad. (Also read: Farah Khan hints at her cook Dilip's exorbitant salary after he demands a hike: ‘If I tell you how much he earns…’)
Farah and Dilip travel via flight
Farah was seen getting out of her car outside the airport. Dilip also followed and came outside with a box of sweets. Farah told the paparazzi, “Pehli baar abroad jaa rahe hain, bhai (This is the first time he is flying abroad)!”
She then asked him jokingly, “Kidhar hain mithai? Toh kya apne bachcho ke liye rakha hain? De unko (Where are the sweets? Will you keep them aside for your kids? Share with them).” Dilip was then seen distributing sweets with the paparazzi from a packet. Farah even fed one of the paparazzo with her hands and then posed for photographs for a few seconds. Check out the video here:
Farah's banter with Dilip
Farah and Dilip recently visited Raveena Tandon's farmhouse where they cooked an Indian dish together. In the vlog, Raveena was seen showing Dilip her huge garden where she does the farming and grows lot of fruits and vegetables. In one hilarious moment, Dilip even climbed a papaya tree to pick up some ripe papayas from the actor's garden.
In the last few months, Dilip has gotten more popular than ever due to his back to back feature on Farah's vlog channel. He also took part in Laughter Chefs, where Farah was one of the judges.
