Farah Khan removes mask to smell mangoes at roadside stall, people call it unhygienic. Watch video

Farah Khan on Tuesday was spotted shopping for mangoes, but the public wasn't too sure about her removing her mask to sniff them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Farah Khan spotted shopping for mangoes on Tuesday.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was spotted buying mangoes from a roadside stall on Tuesday. Pictures and videos of Farah, meticulously picking out the best pieces, were shared online.

The images showed Farah, wearing a grey T-shirt, asking the vendor to give her only the best mangoes. She momentarily pulled her mask down to sniff the fruit. Some people in the comments section weren't so sure about Farah smelling the mangoes, and felt that it's 'unhygienic'.

One person wrote in the comments of a post by a paparazzi account, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic." Another person commented, "Do not smell mangoes." A third person wrote, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein (Why would anyone remove their mask and smell mangoes, that too during Covid times in Maharashtra) !! oh bhai maro mujhe (Lord help me)! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya (Has she she traded common sense for mangoes)?"

In the video, Farah could be heard asking the vendor to give her a ripe mango, because she wanted to eat it immediately.

Also read: Farah Khan slams Bollywood stars for flaunting privilege during lockdown: ‘It’s not a global party, it’s a pandemic’

It's been almost a year since Farah slammed her Bollywood colleagues for 'flaunting' their privilege during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video, Farah had reprimanded certain Bollywood personalities for posting workout videos during the pandemic, calling them ‘a little shallow’. "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic," she told said in an interview.

