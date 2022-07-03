Farah Khan shares pictures from Thailand trip, says she struggled with getting her 'triplets to pose'. See pics

On Sunday, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a bunch of pictures from her Thailand trip on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she talked about the struggles she faced, while taking pictures with her children - Czar, Diva and Anya. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Huma Qureshi and many other fans reacted to the pictures. Also Read: Farah Khan shares romantic birthday post for husband Shirish Kunder

Sharing the photos, Farah wrote, “Some of the best memories r made in flip flops @avanisamui #kohsamui #pigisland #reluctantposers #czar #diva #anya #sundaywellspent p.s.- its a full time job getting the triplets to pose for a pic." In the photos, they are seen posing at Thailand's Ko Samui island.

Huma Qureshi and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Such sultry, pensive and wistful looks. Made for cinema. Munchkins have grown and how." Another one said, “Beautiful family.” While one wrote, “Share one with Shirish also,” another one said, “They grow up so fast.”

Farah and Shirish Kunder married in 2004, after falling in love on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na. They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008. She often shares pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media. In 2020, Anya had raised ₹1 lakh by sketching pets of Farah’s industry friends during lockdown, and used the money to feed strays and needy.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

