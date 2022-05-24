Farah Khan shares romantic birthday post for husband Shirish Kunder, says she's 'never letting him go'

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a series of pictures with her husband Shirish Kunder and their kids. Sharing the photos, Farah wished Shirish on his 49th birthday. Celebrities such as Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and other also wished Shirish. Also Read: Farah Khan reveals why she decided to disinherit son Czar: ‘Tu toh jaaydaad se gaya’

Sharing the pictures, Farah wrote, “Too bad, I am never letting you go. Happy birthday @shirishkunder (pics 2&3 will explain why).” In the first picture, Farah and Shirish are seen posing for the camera. In the second picture, Shirish is seen holding their son Czar Kunder. In the last picture, Shirish is seen walking on a road with their kids- Czar, Diva and Anya.

Celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Sunita Kapoor and others wished Shirish in the comments section of the post.

Farah and Shirish fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na and tied the knot in 2004. Farah had revealed during an appearance on India’s Best Dancer that they used to hate each other as she used to pick on his editing while he used to find faults in shots captured by her. “During the shoot, Shah Rukh Khan (who was also the film’s producer) had specifically asked me not to date or get into a relationship and to only focus on the movie. After finishing the shoot and the edits, I was so impressed by Shirish’s work, that I decided to give it a try since I was ready to mingle,” she said.

They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008. She often share pictures and videos featuring her kids on social media. In 2020, Anya had raised ₹1 lakh by sketching pets of Farah’s industry friends during lockdown and used the money to feed strays and needy.

