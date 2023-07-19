Farhan Akhtar posts family pics from daughter's convocation; Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Adhuna Bhabani spotted

Farhan Akhtar has posted a picture with his full family from his elder daughter Shakya's convocation ceremony at Lancaster University. The portrait includes his wife Shibani Dandekar, ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, father Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi and ex-wife Honey Irani (Farhan's mom). (Also Read: Farhan Akhtar goes skydiving in Spain, misses ZNMD co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol: ‘Where are my bwoys?’ Watch)

Farhan's family pics

Farhan Akhtar shared a few pictures from Shakya's graduation ceremony.

Farhan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the pictures. The first picture shows his entire family, including his and Javed Akhtar's wives and ex-wives.

In the same carousel, a video of Shakya receiving her college degree on the stage can be seen too. In the other three photos, Shakya is seen posing with parents Farhan and Adhuna, grandfather Javed and grandmother Honey respectively.

Farhan wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours. Missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar #lancasteruniversity #batchof2023.”

Farhan pointed out in the caption that two family members were missing from the reunion: his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and younger daughter Akira Akhtar.

Zoya and others send their love

In the comment section on Farhan's post, Zoya commented, “FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! Your are the smartest in the clan.” Farhan's Rock On co-star Arjun Rampal also sent his wishes. He wrote, “Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future.” Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor's wife and producer Pragya Kapoor and costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also commented “Congratulations” on the post. Among other celebs who sent love via emojis were music composer Ankur Tewari, and actors Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, who worked with Farhan in Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Lakshya (2004).

Farhan's family

Farhan met his ex-wife Adhuna, a hairstylist, on the sets of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. They married in 2000, and divorced in 2017. They have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. Farhan married actor Shibani Dandekar last year. His father Javed Akhtar was married to screenwriter Honey Irani and later tied the knot with actor Shabana Azmi.

