Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar lashes out at trolls attacking his family: 'Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty'

Farhan Akhtar criticised trolls for targeting his family. The actor said that if a person has an issue with him, they should address it with him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar has lashed out at trolls attacking his family. The actor has said that if people have a problem with him, they should address the issue directly with him instead of dragging his family into the picture.

The actor, who is the son of veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, is often seen tackling trolls on Twitter. Earlier this summer, Farhan Akhtar was seen responding to several trolls, including one who called him a 'VIP Brat' for using a drive-in vaccination facility.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Farhan said, "I don’t think anybody would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. At the end of the day, if you have any issues with me, right or wrong, the issue should end with me. I don’t feel it has to pass on to anybody else. I am here for you to be able to talk to. Also, I do feel that if there is any criticism that has to come your way, when it comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, how can you take that seriously?”

“At the end of the day, a person revealing how hateful they are, it shows me how ugly they are. It tells me very little about me but a lot about them. If you want to have a conversation about something and discuss it and even maybe change my mind about something, I am more than happy for my thoughts to get changed if it's a respectable conversation. There’s a classic saying that ‘Never wrestle with a pig because you will get dirty but the pig loves it’(laughs) So that’s what it is," he added.

Also read: Lisa Haydon has a one-word response for person who said her 'baby will be cursed'

Farhan was last seen in Toofaan. He played a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He starred alongside Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Hussain Dalal. Farhan will next appear in Ashutosh Gowariker's action film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar javed akhtar shabana azmi shibani dandekar

Related Stories

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar reveals kids, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's reaction to Toofaan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:36 PM IST
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar shares pics of his 3 looks in Toofaan: 'Worth every sore muscle'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP