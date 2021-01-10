Fatima Sana Shaikh: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Dangal girl

Her breakthrough in Bollywood happened in 2016 when she starred in sports drama, Dangal. But before she became the Dangal girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh already had a body of work, which not many are aware of about the actor. While she has now starred in films such as Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo, both in 2020, on her 29th birthday, we take a look at all the interesting aspects of Shaikh’s career and life which are not known to many.

The actor began her acting career as a child artiste. She starred alongside Kamal Haasan and Tabu in 1997 film Chachi 420 in which she played their daughter. She also acted with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in his film One 2 Ka 4 in 2001.

Before landing her big break with Dangal, Shaikh did try her luck in several films as an adult. She had small roles in films such as Santosh Sivan’s Tahaan (2008), Lun Ranjan’s Akaash Vani (2013) which starred Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pukit Samrat’s Bittoo Boss (2012).

Her TV stint is something not many are aware of. Shaikh was seen in the TV soap Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in which she played the character of Suman. She was also seen in the show Ladies Special in which she played the daughter of the one of the female leads.

While her road to Dangal was one that was quite rocky, Shaikh, instead of fretting about it, decided to take up another profession for a bit. The actor had worked as a photographer. And if her social media page is anything to go by then it is quite evident that she indeed is good at it.

Along with her passion for photography, not many know that the actor is also a travel junkie. Shaikh loves to travel and often packs her bags and takes off.

Compiled by Juhi Chakraborty