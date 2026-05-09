FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi to perform at the opening ceremony in Canada

Actor Nora Fatehi, known for her dance moves, is gearing up for a dazzling appearance at FIFA once again. The actor-performer is set to light up the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, where she will return to the global stage for a performance.

Nora heads to FIFA

Nora Fatehi in a lime green cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)

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On Saturday, it was revealed that Nora will be performing and singing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, which will take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

With the announcement, Nora joins a global lineup which include names such as Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince. Meanwhile, the USA opening ceremony lineup includes global music icons such as Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla.

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{{^usCountry}} Previously, Nora performed at the FIFA World CUP in Qatar. The actor performed at a fan fest in the world cup. At that time, she put out a special post thanking her fans and team after receiving all the appreciation. She shared a clip from the event and wrote on Instagram, "And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! Unbelievable." She added, "For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, Nora performed at the FIFA World CUP in Qatar. The actor performed at a fan fest in the world cup. At that time, she put out a special post thanking her fans and team after receiving all the appreciation. She shared a clip from the event and wrote on Instagram, "And then it happened.. Fifa Worldcup closing ceremony.. Light the sky.. @fifaworldcup hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The World was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this!! Worldcup stadium stage! Unbelievable." She added, "For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank u it means a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The FIFA World Cup 2026, the 48-team tournament, will be played from June 11 to July 19. FIFA has confirmed that it will host three opening ceremonies. A grand event will be held before the opening matches in all three host countries - the USA, Mexico and Canada. The first opening ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa. Nora in the news {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIFA World Cup 2026, the 48-team tournament, will be played from June 11 to July 19. FIFA has confirmed that it will host three opening ceremonies. A grand event will be held before the opening matches in all three host countries - the USA, Mexico and Canada. The first opening ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa. Nora in the news {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Nora appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) earlier this week after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the film song Sarke Chunar. Following her appearance before the Commission, Nora addressed the media stationed outside and revealed that she had submitted a written apology. The actor added that she understands the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and artist.

"I did (appear before the Commission) and I apologised. It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing,” Nora is heard saying in the video.

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She added, “They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter.” The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, had triggered public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics. The song features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer, and director had also issued apologies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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