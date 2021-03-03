Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller

The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Mohit Chadda stars in Flight.

The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. The two-minute trailer shows Mohit's character, stranded alone on a flight that disappears from the radar.

The official logline reads: "The movie follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane in order to survive."

Flight also stars Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi and Pritam Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Suraj Joshi and produced by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda, Suraj Joshi.

Talking about Flight, Mohit said in a statement, "It’s really exciting to get the kind of response we are getting. Our idea was always to make a unique film, something that the audience had never experienced before. But it had to be a film that is worthy of the ‘Big Screen’ experience and at the same time, a story that would entertain audiences. We are sincerely hoping the trailer piques the intrigue of the audience, enough for them to come to theatres to watch the movie."

Flight is slated for release on March 19, in theatres.

