For the first time, Kareena Kapoor hosts Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor on her show, calls her ‘warm and lovely’

This was definitely not on our 2026 bingo card! Kareena Kapoor shocked the internet on Tuesday evening as she shared a picture with Mira Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Mira Rajput will be part of the new season of Kareena Kapoor’s show.

Kareena will host Mira on the new season of her radio show What Women Want. The team up is extra special as this is the first time fans have seen them together. Mira is the wife of Kareena’s ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor.

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Sharing the photo with Mira, Kareena wrote, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor on the show today.”

Mira was seen in a cream corset top and black leather skirt while Kareena wore a red top with brown leather skirt.

Kareena and Shahid dated for about four years from 2004-2007. In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan and Shahid married Mira in 2015.

Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid and Mira have daughter Misha and son Zain.