Maanvi Gagroo complained to OTT platform after being asked to 'compromise'

Four More Shots Please! actor Maanvi Gagroo has said that she once complained to an OTT platform when someone used its name as bait to get her to 'compromise' for a role.

The actor, who has also appeared in Made in Heaven, said that she demanded that action be taken against the alleged offender, according to The Times of India.

Maanvi, who is also known for her role in the web series Tripling, broke into films with Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. However, she admitted in the interview that neither film set the box office on fire.

"I think Ujda Chaman was perhaps not marketed well. Many people were unaware as to what it was about and when it was releasing. As for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the subject of same-sex love was ahead of its times and that's why the film's collections didn't skyrocket," she said.

Incidentally, Ujda Chaman was locked in a legal tussle with Bala, starring Maanvi's SMZS co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Both films dealt with the theme of premature balding.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, she said that she never thought of herself as a film actor, and that OTT came to her rescue. “You see, film career toh mera pehle kabhi tha hi nahi (I never had a film career). Web changed the game, got the artiste in me noticed. Web opened doors for actors, directors, writers, technicians, who weren’t being able to progress much given the binary existence created by films and TV," she said.

