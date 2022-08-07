Bollywood celebrities are just like us as they too believe friends definitely bring sunshine to our lives. While some of them are childhood buddies, others found each other later in life. This Friendship Day, take a look at these Bollywood besties.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

The solid friendship of the Kapoor and Arora sisters is absolute squad goals. Often seen holidaying together, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora never fail to remind us of the iconic series Sex and The City. The group is often joined by their friend businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

The filmmaker and actor’s friendship goes back to films such as Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Mukerji has earlier described the bond as being equivalent to marriage. He said, “This was a true marriage. I committed a lifetime to make movies with Ranbir. We got along very well professionally and personally”

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan; Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor are quite literally chuddy buddies. The trio have been close since childhood and often share pictures of their fun times together on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

Their friendship is relatively new but they have become pretty thick friends quickly. The girls went on a trip to Kedarnath in November 2021. On Karan Johar’s chat show, Kapoor revealed how they became friends. She said, “We were neighbours in Goa [on a vacation] and had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 am!”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

These two are the latest ‘sakhis’ in town. Giving major friendship goals, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s camaraderie began on the sets of Gully Boy (2019) and they became close friends as they started shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Bhatt also recently mentioned that Singh became emotional when she broke the news of her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

The trio recently took a biking trip together in Europe. Sharing videos and photos on Instagram, buddies Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu had a blast, giving us glimpses of some hilarious moments.

Preity Zinta and Sussanne Khan

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

Preity G Zinta recently shared a picture with Sussanne Khan to mark 30 years of their friendship. The caption read, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life ❤️ Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting 🤗 #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting”

Ileana D Cruz, Katrina Kaif, Mini Mathur and the gang!

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

Celebrating new bonds? As Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in Maldives, she was joined by her close friends Mini Mathur and Ileana D’Cruz. Along with them were Anand Tiwari, Kaif’s siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel.

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia

Friendship Day: Got your back through thick and thin

Both are doting mothers and absolute confidantes and have shared highs and lows together. When Neha Dhupia delivered her second child, Soha Ali Khan visited the actor at the hospital to congratulate her. The duo is often seen celebrating festivals together!