From chaklis to bhaturas, this is what Priyanka Chopra's Diwali menu looked like

On Monday, Los Angeles-based, private chef, Sami Udell gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas's star-studded Diwali party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sami shared a series of pictures from the Diwali party. In the first picture, she posed with Priyanka and Nick. In the other pictures, Sami showcased a variety of food items from the Indian cuisine menu, such as, bhaturas, chakli, laddoos, barfi, gujiya and much more. She captioned the pictures, “I’m still on a high from catering Diwali! Definitely the high of my career to date! To be able to work soooooo hard and have as much fun as I did truly is a remarkable gift given to me by @nickjonas & @priyankachopra. Since I met them almost 3 years ago they’ve constantly pushed me outside my comfort and it’s made me grow as a person, a chef, and a business owner."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, in an interview with Vogue, Sami talked about her love for Priyanka and said, “About my love for Priyanka, I can write two million books, she is so kind and hard-working. She genuinely cares about people. When she walks into any room, it’s impossible to not get excited. Priyanka has an ability to make people feel like family.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “Before I met Priyanka, I had a very limited idea about Indian food. The first time she asked me to make dosas, I did a lot of research and I gave it my all. Everyone loved them, but I didn't feel like they were quite right. I learned now that the way people eat dosas in their homes is quite different from photos I saw on the internet! I learned the real deal from Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu.”

Read More: Inside Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Diwali bash: Couple's LA home lights up with fireworks, Joe Jonas joins celebrations

Priyanka also shared pictures from her Diwali party on Instagram. Priyanka wore an off-white sheer lehenga with her hair on one side with gajra. Nick wore a red sherwani with a black overcoat. Priyanka shared the pictures and wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full Happy Diwali."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}