From cuddles with Nick Jonas to mommy moments: Priyanka Chopra's random pics from her home diary melt hearts

Actor Priyanka Chopra is reminding everyone that it is the simple moments that matter the most. The global star recently shared a carousel of candid pictures on social media, offering a warm glimpse into her time at home with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, and the internet cannot get enough of it. Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse into her love-filled home diaries.

Priyanka Chopra's love-filled moments with Malti and Nick Jonas

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a carousel showcasing her cosy family time. From loved-up moments with husband Nick Jonas to adorable frames of their little one immersed in playtime, the pictures capture a more personal side of the actor. The photos show Priyanka relaxing in Nick’s arms and Nick showering her with kisses. The couple also enjoyed a candlelit dinner at home, serving major couple goals.

The post also features Priyanka capturing little moments from her daughter’s life, including a dentist appointment, her fascination with her mother’s make-up kit, and fun playtime with friends. The actor is clearly leaving no stone unturned in turning these small moments into lifelong memories. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, “Just a few random moments… it’s been good to be home.”

Priyanka’s home diary melted hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with love. One comment read, “This is so sweet! Home is where love resides and memories are created.” Another wrote, “Nice to see some moments of love and peace.” “I need what they have,” commented one fan, while another added, “You two look so cute and genuinely happy together.” Another message read, “This is so sweet, such a lovely family.”

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in 2018, making their relationship public. Later that December, they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies at Jaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy, and Priyanka often shares her heart-warming family moments with fans on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema

Priyanka was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, after which she primarily appeared in American films and shows. She is now all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, is scheduled to release in 2027. The teaser hinted at a time-travel storyline, though fans will have to wait for more details about the film.