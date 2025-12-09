Priyanka Chopra is all hearts as Malti Marie makes a sketch showing their mother-daughter bond; fans can't stop smiling

When you’re a global star, life is filled with movie sets, awards and red carpets, but sometimes, the most precious moments come from nothing more than a sheet of paper and a crayon. Priyanka Chopra recently melted the internet by sharing a heartwarming drawing made by her daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable picture painted by daughter Malti Chahar.

Priyanka Chopra shares Malti's creative side

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo of an adorable drawing created by her little one. The artwork, done in bright crayon colours, shows a large figure holding a smaller one, with the caption, “Mama holding me 🥺😭❤️”. Malti can be seen proudly holding the paper, her tiny fingers clutching a crayon as though she has just finished her masterpiece.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of Malti's drawing.

The simple sketch — with two big expressive eyes, wide outlines and a baby nestled lovingly in a mother’s arms — says more than words ever could. It reflects Malti’s affection for her mother, and Priyanka clearly couldn’t resist sharing it and showing off her daughter’s creative spark. Fans were delighted to see the drawing. One of them commented, “So nice painting.” Another wrote, “This is cute.” A third said, “Adorable drawing.” Another fan added, “Malti’s an artist.”

Priyanka often shares glimpses of her life with Malti on social media, posting adorable moments and candid photos. She recently offered a peek into Malti’s fun playtime with friends in her Thanksgiving post.

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema

Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema with her upcoming movie, Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali-fame, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Priyanka will be seen in an action-packed avatar, as revealed in her character poster, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.

While the film's storyline has been kept under wraps, the teaser hints that it may involve time travel. During the teaser launch, SS Rajamouli surprised fans by revealing that Mahesh Babu will appear as Lord Rama in one of the sequences. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2027.