Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Priyanka Chopra looks perfect in fitted white gown as she joins Nick Jonas and Jonas Brothers for Hollywood event: Pics

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 09:32 am IST

Evening dresses in white exude a fresh and ultra-elegant feel – just look at Priyanka Chopra in a totally chic, totally sexy Stella McCartney gown.

The Jonas Brothers just got immortalised at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood; they left their handprints and footprints in cement, marking a major milestone in their career – 20 years in the music industry. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with actor Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wife, cheering him on and sharing a sweet kiss – she who wore a fitted white gown with a beautiful drape for the special day. Also read | Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers gets honoured at TCL Theatre with handprint ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for photos during the Hand and Footprint ceremony for the Jonas Brothers at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California on December 3, 2025. (AFP)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for photos during the Hand and Footprint ceremony for the Jonas Brothers at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California on December 3, 2025. (AFP)

Priyanka's white dress mixes sophisticated minimalism with bold and statement-making

Priyanka's Stella McCartney gown had a sleek, body-skimming silhouette that flowed straight down to the floor, featuring long sleeves and a high neckline that resembled a funnel neck. The most distinctive element of the actor's white dress was the structured and ruched bodice, featuring an almost heart-shaped design on the chest, created by structured seams and gathering.

The fabric was heavily ruched and gathered along the seams that defined the heart shape, extending down toward the waist and hips. What's more – the shoulders appeared to have a subtle, structured padding, lending a sharp, slightly power-shoulder aesthetic that contrasted with the softness of the draped skirt of this unique white gown.

Take a closer look at what Priyanka wore:

Chic, polished, and glamorous makeup and hair

Priyanka's hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back updo, keeping the focus on her face and the neckline of the outfit. She sported a warm-toned makeup look, with a prominent berry lipstick shade. She also wore statement-making dark sunglasses at the event.

The actor's overall look had a modern, avant-garde, and high-fashion feel, combining sculptural tailoring (in the bodice and shoulders) with fluid draping (in the skirt), making it perfect for a red carpet event or even a contemporary bridal look.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
