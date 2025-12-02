Taapsee Pannu's latest look in white dress and metallic accent turns heads

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently made a stunning appearance in her Instagram post on Monday in a beautiful white dress from House of Pinks. On her recent Instagram post, Taapsee Pannu turned heads with a subtle yet sublime look.(Instagram/@taapsee)

With soft makeup, minimal accessories and loose hair, the actor's subtle look turned heads. “Reflecting…,” the actor captioned her post on Instagram.

All about Taapsee's look

With a corset-like cut, Taapsee was seen wearing a white, form-fitting midi - length dress with a sheer mesh midsection, detached sleeves and a classic sweetheart neckline. The dress has a beatiful ruch detailing at the bust and mesh waist.

While her ensemble which featured a host of statement jewellery from Outhouse Jewellery, Isvaana Jewels, Ishhaara and Simran Chhabra jewels, Taapsee's hair was done by Umang.

Her dark yet classy makeup proved to be a game-changer. The makeup, which featured a shimmery metallic brown lipstick, was done by none other than her cousin, Evania Pannu.

The actor's look was styled by Devki Bhatt, assisted by Sana Khan and Ayushi Gala. The actor's look was photographed by Umang Selar.

Tapsee paired a classic choker with her outfit. The two metallic cuff bracelets on her wrists accompanied with the metallic earrings further complemented her look.

She elevated her entire look with a pair of silver stilettoes that added on to the metallic look altogether.

Wearing a white dress against a black backdrop with straight open tresses, cleanly parted at the center, her look was nothing less than iconic.

Her pictures were also shared by her stylist, Devika.

Taapsee's dress

Taapsee's dress was nothing less than gorgeous.

According to the House of Pinks' website, the fabric of the dress is 92% polyester and 8% spandex, with the lining being 87% polyester and 13% spandex.

The actor features in House of Pinks' Lamoura Midi Dress in the colour white. Priced at Rs. 6,999 at the official website, the product is currently available at a discount of 24 percent on its original price of ₹9,200.