Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers gets honoured at TCL Theatre with handprint ceremony

Singers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas celebrated a major career milestone on Wednesday as they immortalised their handprints and footprints at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. And Priyanka Chopra was right by her husband Nick’s side for the special moment, cheering him on, sharing a laugh and even stealing a sweet kiss after the ceremony. Nick Jonas with his wife Priyanka Chopra at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Jonas Brothers

On Wednesday, Jonas Brothers were honoured at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Kevin, Joe, and Nick pressed their hands and footprints into the cement in the forecourt of the theatre off Hollywood Boulevard in a tradition that began in 1927. The ceremony coincided with the group's 20th anniversary as a band.

Priyanka was also present at the ceremony, where she was seen enthusiastically cheering for Nick and his brothers. Several photos and videos of the couple sharing adorable moments have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one picture, Priyanka and Nick are captured sharing a kiss on the red carpet. At the outing, Priyanka looked striking in a fitted white gown featuring elegant ruching and a high neckline, paired with minimal jewellery and her hair styled in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Nick looked sharp in a grey suit layered over a matching shirt.

In other pictures, they are seen laughing as they pose on the red carpet. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted with the family at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to ABC, Nick thanked his Priyanka when he got onto the stage, saying "thank you for bringing me so much light, joy and perspective into my life."

The singer, who noted that it's his and Priyanka’s anniversary on Wednesday, added, "You inspire me, challenge me and support me in ways that make me better as an artist, father and a man. And I'm endlessly grateful to walk through this life with you. And happy anniversary."

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding involving both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha.

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Ilya Naishuller's directorial was released on Prime Video.