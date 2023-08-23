Amit Gaur: I love action but for now experimenting with roles

A pilot turned model-actor, Amit Gaur has played ‘man in uniform’ in multiple projects including Force (2011), War (2019), Squad (2021) and the OTT series Tanaav. The actor owns up about his inclination towards action as a genre but asserts that he has now decided to focus on other genres as well.

Amit Gaur is currently shooting for KC Bokadia’s film Teesri Begum in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Amit Gaur

Currently shooting for KC Bokadia’s directorial Teesri Begum in Lucknow, the actor says, “Roles of a man in uniform has come my way in abundance, be it films or web series. Probably my looks and my forte in action get me more such roles! But now, I am experimenting with roles. Tanaav saw me as a special force officer, but it had other shades as well — having affair with the protagonist’s wife – for which I am teased till date!” he smiles.

Gaur tells, “I have completed the film Patna Shukla with Manav Vij, Raveena Tandon and Chandan Roy Sanyal and it’s in the drama genre without any action. My first series as lead, Arambh, was a crime thriller while my current film, also as the protagonist, is drama along with lot of high-voltage action. So, I am trying different things and that’s where being an actor is fun.”

Gaur with Bokadia during the shoot of Teesri Begum in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Born and brought up in Mumbai, he has his roots in Uttar Pradesh. “My (late) father belonged to Hardoi while my mother is from Punjab. After graduation, I went to the US to become a pilot. I completed my studies and started flying small aircraft for four years. I came back but the airlines industry was in turbulence, so I did not get a job. That’s when I started walking the ramp and got my first film Force with John Abraham and Vidyut Jammwal. Since then, the actor in me took over the flying dreams,” tells the Soorma (2019) and Operation Parindey (2020) actor.

Amit Gaur at Aunty House in Lucknow.

Gaur is happy with his career graph. “I purposely chose not to do TV, nothing against it but that was a thoughtful choice. Thankfully, OTT came up and opportunities became better. I have started getting important as well as lead roles. So, in a way it’s a good phase but it’s just the beginning and still a long way to go. Next month, I am starting the next season of Tanaav and will do another film with KC sir and director Vincent Silva.”

