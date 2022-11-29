Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hilarious video shows how Varun Dhawan picks up all his co-stars, even Anushka Sharma 'likes' it

Published on Nov 29, 2022

Digital creator Sonalika Puri has shared a video in which she lifts one bag after another just like Varun Dhawan lifts his co-stars on stage while promoting his films.

Sonalika Puri created a reel on Varun Dhawan's habit of lifting his co-stars.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Varun Dhawan is often called the king of promotions by his fans as the actor goes all out to promote his films across the country. He is also known for lifting his co-stars on stage at the drop of a hat. Now digital creator Sonalika Puri has created a hilarious video on Instagram Reels on Varun's popular gesture and even the actor's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma has liked it.

Varun had lifted everyone from Alia Bhatt during Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania trailer launch, Kiara Advani during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions and Kriti Sanon during Bhediya promotions quite recently. Taking inspiration from the same, Sonalika picks up one bag after another, even a suitcase, while dancing to Bhediya song Thumkeshwari. She captioned it, “Coolie no 1 #varundhawan #actor #bollywood #bhediya #film #reels.” The video had ‘Varun Dhawan with his co-stars during film promotions’ written on it.

Apart from a like by Anushka Sharma, there were more than 3000 likes on the video. A fan commented to the video, “The dance moves and facial expressions omg.” Another said, “The pickup dance was only good when he used to do that with Alia.”

Varun just saw the release of his horror-comedy Bhediya on Friday. The film received positive reviews and has been slowly gaining momentum amid positive word of mouth. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Saurabh Shukla and Paalin Kabak.

Varun had visited several cities for the promotions of Bhediya. Last month, Varun lifted Kriti, who was in a blue saree, on stage as they attended the launch of Bhediya song Thumkeshwari in Mumbai. The two later went on to dance on the roof of Gaiety Galaxy.

Recently, he also seemingly confirmed her relationship rumours with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Varun had visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Kriti and was asked to name single actors. On not including Kriti's name in the list, he said her name resides in someone's heart who is currently shooting for a film with Deepika. Prabhas and Deepika have been working on Project K.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

varun dhawan kriti sanon
