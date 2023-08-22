Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas send handwritten note to Gadar 2 director on film's success

Gadar 2 has been making and breaking records at the domestic box office. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, is inching towards earning ₹400 crore. Many celebrities and fans praised the film. Now, actor Priyanka Chopra has joined others in lauding the film. Her husband-singer Nick Jonas also congratulated Anil. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra talks about Anil Sharma's reaction after her nose surgery) Priyanka Chopra talked about her Bollywood debut film The Hero's director.(Instagram)

Anil Sharma thanks Priyanka Chopra

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter) on Monday night, Anil posted pictures as he received a flower bouquet and a handwritten note from the actor. The letter read, "Dear Anil sir, congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavours! Much love, Priyanka and Nick."

Priyanka earlier spoke about Anil Sharma

Priyanka made her debut in Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, helmed by Anil. Released in 2003, the spy thriller film was produced by Time Magnetics. It also featured Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Earlier this year, Priyanka talked about Anil on The Howard Stern Show. Recalling the time after her nose surgery, she had said, “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind… He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And I did."

Gadar 2 box office collection

Anil's latest film Gadar 2 minted ₹13.50 crore on Monday, the 11th day of its release. On X, Anil wrote, "11th day, 13.50 cr .. when audience loves your film they love u unconditionally … I thank my entire unit, artists, @anilsharmaprod, @ZeeStudios_ for their hard work and sincere effort in making this happen, hopefully we’ll cross 400cr today."

All about Gadar

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. It released in theatres in 2001 and showed Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON