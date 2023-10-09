Ganapath trailer: Immortal Tiger Shroff fights for his people in a dystopic CGI-fest with Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan

The trailer of the upcoming action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born released on Monday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PVR Cinemas posted the nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath clashing with Emergency)

Ganapath trailer

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in stills from Ganapath trailer.

The video begins with a glimpse of the dystopian society as a voiceover talks about Tiger Shroff's character and how he will protect the people against evil. The video continues to show Tiger's many action sequences. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Amitabh Bachchan is seen for a few brief moments as he makes a strong screen presence. After getting beaten badly, Tiger's character undergoes a drastic change taking the enemy head on.

About the film

Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled the first track Hum Aaye Hain which received decent responses from the audience.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, Ganapath is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Jackky Bhagnani on Ganapath

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani had earlier said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious projects. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

