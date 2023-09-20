Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty performs Ganesh Visarjan, Raj Kundra dances with her. Watch

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a puja at her home like every year, was seen performing Ganapati Visarjan. On Wednesday, news agency ANI reported in a video where the actor and her husband Raj Kundra were seen bidding farewell to lord Ganesh outside their residence. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty reveals Raj Kundra ‘forced’ her to sign Sukhee: ‘If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…’)

Shilpa performs Ganesh Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty performed Ganesh Visarjan with her family.

A new video report by news agency ANI showed Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha, and Shamita Shetty performing Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. In the video, Raj was seen in his usual masked avatar, as he greeted the paparazzi outside, and hugged Shilpa who was also standing beside him. Shilpa looked beautiful in a light pink saree and also shook a leg on the dhol beats.

Shilpa was then seen taking the Ganpati idol outside for the visarjan. She performed the visarjan along with Raj, son Viaan, and sister Samita Shetty. After she finished the visarjan, she was also seen sprinkling the holy water on her family. Daughter Samisha was also present as Shilpa was gesturing her to see the holy water. She then folded her hands and closed her hands for a brief while to pray.

Shilpa celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa performs Ganesh puja at her residence every year. On her Instagram, the actor had shared a video of performing aarti during the puja on Tuesday. In another post, she was seen with Raj, Viaan and Samisha in matching white outfits. In the caption, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all (folded hands emoticon) Sukhee Bhava."

Shilpa will be next seen in Sukhee. The trailer of Sukhee gave a glimpse of the character played by Shilpa, who is a disgruntled homemaker. When she receives an online invite to go to her school reunion, Sukhee takes it on herself to go without informing her husband, leaving him to struggle in the kitchen. Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee also stars Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar and Kusha Kapila. It is set to release in cinemas on September 22.

