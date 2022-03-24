Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt books entire theatre to watch Alia Bhatt's film with wife. Watch video

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi not only did good business but also received praise from critics. And even though it has been almost a month since it released, the craze, it seems, hasn't died down. At least that's what appears in a recent video that has surfaced online. In the video, popular Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt can be seen booking an entire theatre to watch the film with his wife Aiman Khan. The actor's gesture won over fans' hearts. Also read: Pooja says theatre audiences whistled, screamed during Alia's Gangubai

The video was shared on Instagram on Tuesday by Galaxy Lollywood, an account that shares updates from Pakistani entertainment world. The video's caption read, "Muneeb Butt books entire cinema for wife Aiman Khan to watch Gangubai." As per some reports, the couple watched the film at a theatre in Dubai.

In the video, which appears to be shared from Muneeb's Instagram Stories, the actor is heard talking to wife Aiman in Urdu, "I have booked the whole theatre for you. Now, if you don't like Gangubai, we'll have to watch Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s last episode." As Aiman blows a kiss to him, Muneeb laughs. Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat is a Pakistani TV show, starring Muneeb. It is currently airing in Pakistan.

Fans were all hearts for Muneeb's sweet gesture. One fan commented on the post, "Wow Muneeb really knows how to love his wife." Another fan added, "Such a loving husband mashallah." Many others, however, questioned the rationale of the gesture. One social media user said, "But the real fun of watching cinema is with the public."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and apart from Alia Bhatt, also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu, who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The film has made ₹186 crore at the box office so far.

