Gangubai Kathiawadi song Jab Saiyaan: Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari’s love blossoms, fans get ‘goosebumps’. Watch

A new song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jab Saiyaan, is out now. The song is picturised on Alia Bhatt, who essays the titular role, and introduces Shantanu Maheshwari. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and the lyrics are written by AM Turaz.

The video shows Alia and Shantanu stealing glances at each other, sensuously playing with a deck of cards and taking a carriage ride together.

Fans showered love on Jab Saiyaan in the comments section on YouTube. “I got goosebumps while hearing this song, what a song, Shreya Ghoshal, oh my my, amazing,” one wrote. “The melodyyy! The expressions! Shreya Ghoshal! Alia Bhatt! SLB! Shantanu Maheshwari! Everything looks so good!” another said. “Omg! Alia’s acting and expressions through her eyes speak volumes and Shantanu is also very good!!! Shreya toh melody queen,” a third wrote.

Shreya, who made her playback singing debut at 16 with Sanjay’s Devdas, said, “Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by sir. It’s always a learning experience for me every time I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He’s a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia as the titular madam of a brothel who becomes a powerful figure in the underworld. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, is produced by Sanjay and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). After several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is set to release in theatres on February 25.

