Gaslight teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh team up for a murder mystery. Watch

While the new teaser for Disney+ Hotstar's Gaslight doesn't share any information about the film's plot, it does show the main cast of Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh meeting one another in a lift. As they each board the lift on a different floor, they realise they are all part of the same project, a murder mystery. Later, the lights go out, effectively trapping them all on it. The thriller, premiering on March 31, has been directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Sara shared the new promo for Gaslight on Instagram and wrote, "Imagine if you’re stuck in an elevator? Suddenly lights out no generator (lightbulb emoji) Well this company can’t get better (hands raised in celebration emoji) #Gaslight streaming on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar #GaslightOnHotstar." In the video, Vikrant enters the lift first and Sara follows soon after. He asks Sara if she's hiding from the paparazzi. An unamused Sara replies no, she's there for a script meeting.

Vikrant inaccurately guesses that Sara will be playing a 'glam doll' in the film. Sara corrects him, "No! It's a murder mystery." She then asks Vikrant if he's playing a "small-town rooted hero" in a non-"Massey" entertainer. He says he's also in a thriller which is a murder mystery. Finally, they are joined by Chitrangda and they all realise that they are going for the same meeting. However, the lights go out and the lift is stopped. An old oil lamp emerges in the middle of the lift as the teaser ends.

Sara's aunt, Saba Ali Khan, wrote, "Looks Faaaab!!! (clapping hands and red heart emojis) Eagerly awaited! See u ..31st..." One fan on Instagram commented, "This is soooooo amazing and funny loving the trio already!!!" While another fan shared, "Oh how I love the promo..(clapping hands emoji).. can’t wait to watch u three together…(red hearts emojis)."

Vikrant was last seen in the Zee5 psychological thriller Forensic with Radhika Apte last year. Chitrangda appeared alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the Zee5 prequel Bob Biswas in 2021. Sara's last film was also on Disney+ Hotstar; she starred along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re (2021).

Pawan's previous film was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also directed the Radhika Apte-starrer Phobia. Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi are also part of Gaslight.

