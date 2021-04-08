Gauahar Khan asks girls not to devalue themselves in love, Zaid Darbar declares: 'You are the perfect person I’ve met'

Actor Gauahar Khan posted a fresh video on Instagram, asking girls never to devalue themselves in love. She added how she waited and found her 'king'. Husband Zaid Durbar gushed over his wife.

Gauahar wrote: "This is for every girl who doesn’t value herself .. Until u find someone who treats u like a royal queen ..., treat urself better .. Alhamdulillah I found my king . I wish for true love for all you lovelies ... . #WithLove #trend #reels." In the video, she lip-syncs as the song - Juliet trust me you will be better off alone - plays in the background.

Among those who commented was her husband, Zaid Darbar. He wrote in the comments box: "You are the perfect person I’ve met! The perfect wife, daughter, sister, friend, will be the perfect mother too Inshallah!"

While many of her fans found her beautiful, one of them lauded her powerful personality and said: "People praise beauty, I praise your personality."

A lot has happened Gauahar's life in the last one year. In October last year, when Bigg Boss 14 began, she was seen entering the house as one of the seniors along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She remained in the house for a month and won hearts for her poise and her ability to stand up for the right cause.

Check Zaid Darbar's response to Gauahar Khan's video.

On December 25, 2020, she married Zaid after knowing him for a brief period. Speaking about him, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she's got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

Her Instagram page is a reminder of how happy she is with Zaid. However, tragedy struck when in February she lost her father. At the time of his death, she had written a heart-warming post, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."