Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan: It's our first Diwali together and Zaid and I will celebrate it virtually this year
bollywood

Gauahar Khan: It’s our first Diwali together and Zaid and I will celebrate it virtually this year

It’s a working Diwali for Gauahar Khan, who feels a bit sad about missing all the fun and merriment back at home
Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar in December last year
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:09 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

This Diwali will be the first for Gauahar Khan after her wedding. But, the actor will be spending the day on set, away from her family.

“It’s the first Diwali after marriage, and it’s very special for us. But as I’ll be shooting this year I’ll try and celebrate Diwali virtually with Zaid. And making up for the lost fun when I meet him and my entire family altogether,” says Khan, who got married to actor Zaid Darbar in December last year, adding, “At the moment, I am in Bhopal shooting for my next series. Everyday I am just thinking about the fact that I’m not a part of all the festivities of Diwali”.

In fact, the couple couldn’t celebrate Diwali last year either. “Actually, Zaid and I have never really had the opportunity (to celebrate Diwali together). Even last year, we were busy preparing for the wedding. Even this year, Zaid and I will not be together,” she says.

Walking down the memory lane, she shares, “I have many family friends, who really go all out and know how to celebrate Diwali. I always join them for all the functions. I am extremely sad that (I will be missing it all). In fact, I was telling my husband just yesterday that ‘all the mithai is coming home and I’m here’. So yes, I’m truly missing the fun”.

Not being able to give Diwali gifts to family members and friends is another thing she is unhappy about. “My mother has taught me to give gifts to people who are close to you, and every year, I make sure I buy something for them. I am a little sad that I am not able to do my rituals,” she adds.

RELATED STORIES

A typical Diwali, for Khan, would involve getting dressed up, clicking pictures and spending time with her sister Nigaar Z Khan.

“Usually, it’s all about the food, getting together, clicking pictures and dressing up. I love to dress up for Diwali night. I always had a great time, especially with my sister Nigaar. It gets even more exciting. This year, she is here for Diwali, but I am not in Mumbai,” adds the 38-year-old.

Wrapping up with a word of caution, Khan urges everyone to not forget the Covid-19 safety protocols while celebrating the festival, and to be cautious about the environment.

“Meeting family members at home is something that should never stop. I love Diwali. I love the lights. I’m actually missing seeing Mumbai because the lights in the city during this time are amazing. Hopefully, next year, I will get to celebrate Diwali with my family and friends,” she signs off.

