The Alliance ended with Mini Mathur being announced as the winner of the reality show. The show saw several memorable showdowns and moments, but one of its biggest talking points remained Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon, who were lauded by fans for showing maturity despite their shared connection with Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar shares photo with ex Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan shares photo with ex Kushal Tandon and husband Zaid Darbar.

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Gauahar Khan shared photos from The Alliance wrap-up party. While she congratulated Mini Mathur for winning the show, one particular photo won hearts online. Gauahar shared pictures with Mini and Zaid, but the last photo she posted featured Zaid, Mini, herself, and her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon together in the same frame.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, delighted to see Gauahar and Kushal together in one frame after years. One comment read, "Such a wonderful frame! Friendship takes over everything else❤️🔥." Another comment read, "Please Gauahar… Never come in between this bromance 😂❤️ they are the cutest ." One more comment read, "One of the best things about the show was the unbelievable bond between Zaid and Kushal🫂❤️ May God always keep them away from negativity and protect their beautiful bond from all the negativity around them ."

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When Kushal's comment led Zaid to apologise to Gauahar

{{^usCountry}} Kushal had made a sarcastic comment on the show that referenced Gauahar. While working out at the gym with Zaid, Zaid recalled how he once asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). Kushal jokingly responded, “Tujhe saare meri cheezin pasand aati hai” (You always like my things).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal had made a sarcastic comment on the show that referenced Gauahar. While working out at the gym with Zaid, Zaid recalled how he once asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad). Kushal jokingly responded, “Tujhe saare meri cheezin pasand aati hai” (You always like my things).” {{/usCountry}}

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The remark left the other contestants visibly stunned. Later, Zaid even released a video apologising for not reacting to Kushal's remark. He said, “Sometimes, I just get carried away with my life. I didn't realise it. What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault. I'm sorry. Really sorry. And I hope you understand what I am. You know me. You know what kind of a person I am. I can't hurt anyone. I can hurt myself, but I can't hurt anyone around me. That's the truth.”

About Gauahar's relationships

Gauahar was in a relationship with Kushal after they met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. However, their relationship didn't last, and they parted ways in 2014. She later married Zaid in 2020, and the couple now share two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.