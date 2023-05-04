Gauahar Khan tweets video of wrestler Vinesh Phogat crying: 'If it doesn’t break your heart, you are a non-living thing'

While addressing a press conference after a scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat broke down in tears. Sharing a video of the wrestler crying over the alleged assault faced by her fellow wrestlers by Delhi Police personnel, actor Gauahar Khan tweeted in support of the wrestlers, who have been on a public protest over alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Also read: Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood support protesting wrestlers

Gauahar Khan shared Vinesh Phogat's crying video, and asked people to listen to what the protesting wrestlers are saying.

On Wednesday, an argument between some wrestlers and policemen turned violent in which two wrestlers suffered injuries, as per reports. Sharing the latest video of Vinesh and her fellow wrestlers from the protest site on Twitter, Gauahar demanded justice for them, and urged people to 'listen to their plight'.

She tweeted, "If this doesn’t break your heart, then you are probably a non-living thing. These athletes have brought India pride on international levels and they are being manhandled, sad!!!!! They are fighting for justice, please listen to their plight!" She added the hashtags 'Indian wrestlers' and 'pride' to her tweet.

While addressing the media on Wednesday night, Vinesh Phogat had said, "That Brijbhushan, who has done several misdeeds is sleeping peacefully at his home, and here we are even struggling to sleep on roads. Is this the day we brought medals for the country for." The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past couple of weeks against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. On Wednesday, the protesting wrestlers alleged that Delhi Police personnel had misbehaved and abused women wrestlers. The scuffle reportedly began after the police blocked the entry of a bed into the protest site.

Vinesh Phogat also accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her. In a purported video being circulated on social media, Vinesh could be heard saying that police have beaten her brother, and he was profusely bleeding from his head. She also alleged that one of the drunk policemen had abused her.

Pooja Bhatt had lauded Jayant Singh for supporting the wrestlers.

Last month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of wrestlers protesting against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. She had slammed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha for criticising the protesting wrestlers. She also thanked Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh for raising his voice for the wrestlers after he tweeted PT Usha’s recent comments are in 'poor taste'.

Pooja had tweeted, "Thank you @jayantrld for your stand, for raising your voice and for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets and to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like PT Usha (folded hand emoji)." The original tweet by Jayant Singh that Pooja had responded to read, “Our top wrestlers were on the streets in January and should have been heard, when they first spoke about abuse. PT Usha’s comments (are) in poor taste! I stand with my champions.”

