Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan clicked at Mumbai airport, are they joining Suhana Khan in New York? Watch video

Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan were seen leaving Mumbai on Wednesday. According to reports, they headed to New York, where Suhana Khan is currently stationed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.(Varinder Chawla)

Interior designer Gauri Khan and her son, Aryan Khan, were seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. Her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, did not accompany them. Reportedly, the duo flew off to New York, to join Suhana Khan.

Gauri chose to keep her airport look casual and comfortable. She wore a black blazer on a maxi dress, with her hair tied in a bun. Aryan, meanwhile, wore cargo pants with a black T-shirt and denim jacket. Both wore face masks for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Videos shared online showed the paparazzi repeatedly requesting Gauri and Aryan to pose for pictures together. However, they walked straight inside the terminal.

Karan Singh Grover shares workout video, fans call him 'Hot Baba Ramdev'

SRK cheers for KKR despite loss against CSK, fans say ‘haar ke jeetne wale ko…’

Varun schools paparazzi on social distancing, refuses to pose with a fan. Watch

Abhishek recalls first meeting with Aishwarya, admits he had a crush on her

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter, Suhana, is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. After spending much of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai, she flew back to the US in January for college.

As a child, Aryan played the younger version of Shah Rukh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, he is not interested in following in the footsteps of his father and becoming an actor.

Earlier, on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh talked about Aryan not wanting to act. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said.

Also read | Divya Agarwal slams trolls objectifying her new video: ‘Worried about the women around you perverts’

Suhana, meanwhile, is inclined towards acting. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s critical and commercial failure Zero, will make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

gauri khan aryan khan suhana khan

