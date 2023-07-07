Geeta Basra on her family vacation in Paris amid riots: Visuals create a worrying image but I didn’t see a single unsettling scene

The visuals of riots and protests emerging from Paris left actor Geeta Basra worried, making her rethink her plans to go to the city with her family. Looking back, the actor says she’s happy she didn’t cancel her plan as it was not “as terrifying and unsettling” as it is being portrayed.

Geeta Basra went to Europe for a vacation with her husband Harbhajan Singh

Basra went to Europe for a vacation with her husband Harbhajan Singh and two kids, with Paris being the last stop for their vacation. Last week, the city suburbs were gripped by violence as riots broke out after a cop shot a teen during a traffic stop.

“The visuals obviously create a worrying image in mind. I stayed in Paris for about five days and didn’t see a single riot or an unsettling scene. It’s been very peaceful. There are police officers around the city, but there is nothing that is worrying or terrifying. We were safe,” says Basra, who is back to her home in London now.

Recalling the moment when she heard about the riots, the 39-year-old shares, “We were in Monte Carlo, and I got a couple of calls from my family telling us about the scene in the city, asking us to be careful. That made me call up some friends in Paris, who assured me that the situation is not as bad as it is being shown. They told me things are fine, as long as we don’t go out much at night. But, even at night, there was nothing alarming. Things are in control. I am thankful that we have had a fabulous five days, where we walked around the streets of Paris, and went to see the Eiffel Tower, too.”

To those planning a trip to the city, Basra urges that they don’t trust the visuals, as what’s being broadcasted on channels spreads fear. Instead, she suggests, “Ask people living in Paris about the situation. Don’t go by just what you’re hearing or seeing. People should first do their research, which is what I did. My friends assured me that nothing is there to worry which is why I stuck to my plans. But if I was told anything more, we would have definitely given our visit a second thought,” she ends.

