Kriti Sanon's controversial Raksha Bandhan ad pulled down after backlash, brand GIVA acknowledges ‘hurt sentiments’

GIVA Jewellery has withdrawn its advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked massive outrage over the actor's clothes. The advertisement for Raksha Bandhan gifting had caused many to question Kriti's attire, calling it ‘against Indian culture’. The actor, however, had defended the choice of clothes in a statement.

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon ad

Kriti Sanon in the controversial ad.

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On Wednesday, in a statement shared on Instagram, the brand said: “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!” The brand turned off the comments in the post shared on its official Instagram page. What was the backlash? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!” The brand turned off the comments in the post shared on its official Instagram page. What was the backlash? {{/usCountry}}

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The advertisement in question went live on July 20. The comments section has since then seen objections by people. One comment reads, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?” Many called it a mockery of Hindu traditions. One wrote: “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut too posted on Instagram, and without naming Kriti directly, took a dig. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Kriti Sanon's reaction

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However, Kriti Sanon had called out trolls after the backlash, saying the festivals are not about clothes. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the actor wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

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