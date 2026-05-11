‘Give Ranveer Singh 5 more vanity vans’: Dhurandhar star Gaurav Gera defends actor, Farah Khan also agrees

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film was released in two parts, and both films went on to shatter records and become blockbusters. Amid this, a viral analysis of the Dhurandhar end credits claimed that Ranveer Singh used three vanity vans for the film. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who met actor Gaurav Gera at his residence, talked at length about the film and said that Ranveer deserves as many vanity vans as he wants!

What Gaurav and Farah said about Ranveer

Farah Khan is mighty impressed with Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar.

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Gaurav played Md Alam, the soda shop owner in Dhurandhar. Farah hailed his performance too, saying that she could not even recognise him when she saw the first film. Gaurav recalled a funny anecdote during the shoot and shared that he and Ranveer had earlier done a ‘Chutki’ video together, and he remembered that. Gaurav shared, “We were sitting for Dhurandhar’s reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice saying, ‘Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?’ He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful.”

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{{^usCountry}} Farah was all praise for Ranveer's performance too. She said that all his demands should be met after this performance. “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (give him 5 more vanity vans after Dhurandhar).” “I didn’t see these many vans,” said Gaurav. After which, she smiled and replied, “Give it to him if he wants it.” Speculation about vanity vans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah was all praise for Ranveer's performance too. She said that all his demands should be met after this performance. “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (give him 5 more vanity vans after Dhurandhar).” “I didn’t see these many vans,” said Gaurav. After which, she smiled and replied, “Give it to him if he wants it.” Speculation about vanity vans {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The claim began after a Redditor posted a screengrab of the film’s end credits, which included three vans for Hamza (Ranveer’s character) - Hamza van, Hamza staff van, and Hamza normal van. This sparked debate about production's excessive spending on actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claim began after a Redditor posted a screengrab of the film’s end credits, which included three vans for Hamza (Ranveer’s character) - Hamza van, Hamza staff van, and Hamza normal van. This sparked debate about production's excessive spending on actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A source from the production cleared the air with Hindustan Times, clarifying that the word ‘van’ referred to regular cars, not vanity vans. The vans were used for the film’s Thailand shoot schedule, where such vehicles are used to ferry crew members. “These were Thai vans being referred to in the end credits from Dhurandhar’s Bangkok shoot, which had a long shooting schedule. One vanity and two cars (Thai vans) were deployed for the actor, staff, luggage, etc, to travel around the locations,” the source tells us. The Bangkok leg involved extensive outdoor shoots, multiple locations, and frequent citywide movement, making heavy transport logistics unavoidable. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A source from the production cleared the air with Hindustan Times, clarifying that the word ‘van’ referred to regular cars, not vanity vans. The vans were used for the film’s Thailand shoot schedule, where such vehicles are used to ferry crew members. “These were Thai vans being referred to in the end credits from Dhurandhar’s Bangkok shoot, which had a long shooting schedule. One vanity and two cars (Thai vans) were deployed for the actor, staff, luggage, etc, to travel around the locations,” the source tells us. The Bangkok leg involved extensive outdoor shoots, multiple locations, and frequent citywide movement, making heavy transport logistics unavoidable. About Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

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The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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