Good Luck Jerry song Paracetamol: Janhvi Kapoor hides from police, delivers drugs hidden in tiffin boxes. Watch

The second song from Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry released on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the video of the song and wrote, "It's time tu #Paracetamol ghol ghol ghol re #Paracetamol #SongOutNow #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." She also tagged her team members. (Also Read | Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor. Watch)

In the video, Janhvi tells her mother, played by Mita Vashisht, that as long as she is alive she won't let her die. The upbeat song then shows Janhvi delivering drug packets as she travels to different places. A scared Janhvi is also seen facing the cold to do her work. An uncomfortable Janhvi retrieves the packets from toilets and also delivers them in the dead of the night, in lunch boxes and also comes face to face with the police on several occasions.

Composed and produced by Parag Chhabra, the track has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Parag. Raj Shekhar is the lyricist of the song and Soom T, Shehnaz Akhar, Sahil Akhtar, Navdeep Dhatra, Manish S Sharma and Pankaj Dixit have also lent their voices to the song.

In the film, Janhvi essays the role of Jaya Kumari (Jerry), who is an immigrant from Bihar but has to become a drug dealer in Punjab. She opted to choose the work in a bid to take care of the medical bills of her mother, who is diagnosed with cancer. Good Luck Jerry also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment. The film is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. The original film marked the directorial debut of Nelson.

