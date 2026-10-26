Govinda claims someone is influencing Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations, says he's always had a ‘bad reputation’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news amid allegations of infidelity in their marriage. In a recent interaction, Sunita accused the actor of cheating on her. Govinda responded to the claims, suggesting that someone was influencing her, although he did not name the person.

'My nature is not to expose someone'

Govinda spoke about feud with wife Sunita Ahuja amid cheating allegations.

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Speaking to ABP Live, Govinda said, "It’s in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day."

'Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully'

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The actor claimed that a “game is being played” involving him and Sunita and hinted that she was being manipulated and influenced by someone. However, he also acknowledged Sunita's contribution to his life and career, suggesting that he did not want to defame her despite their ongoing differences.

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{{^usCountry}} Govinda said he would continue to avoid directly engaging with Sunita's claims until those influencing her gave up. He said, “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govinda said he would continue to avoid directly engaging with Sunita's claims until those influencing her gave up. He said, “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap." {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, while Sunita Ahuja arrived alone earlier that day.

What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Their relationship has repeatedly come under public scrutiny amid Sunita's allegations that the actor was unfaithful to her. In recent months, Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Govinda was also seen visiting Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Sunita had visited the pandal earlier that day, alone. Govinda and Komal's appearance together drew backlash online amid the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Following the public appearance, Komal shared a cryptic note on Instagram without naming Sunita. A part of her note read, "A wife who has been allegedly trying to kill her husband, her curse doesn't work anyway). Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."