Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda for neglecting Sunita Ahuja, calls his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar ‘pati chor’
Rakhi Sawant criticised Govinda for neglecting his wife Sunita Ahuja and warned his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar against speaking against her
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have openly spoken about the troubles in their marriage. Amid the ongoing discussion around their relationship, several celebrities have also commented on the matter. Recently, Rakhi Sawant reacted to Govinda’s rumoured relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar and questioned the actor over the controversy.
Rakhi Sawant questions Govinda about Komal Rani
Speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said she was unhappy with Govinda for neglecting Sunita. She said, “Govinda ji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse (Govinda ji, the whole nation is upset with you). The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years, you left her. And who is this Komal?”
Rakhi then claimed that Komal had been badmouthing her and warned her against confronting her. She said in Hindi, “She is badmouthing me and talking trash about other celebrities too. Chichi Bhaiya is the one who gave her these wings. Listen, don't mess with me. I am not Sunita; I will tear you to shreds.” Rakhi went on to call Komal a “pati chor (husband stealer)”.
Earlier, during a phone conversation with Rakhi, Sunita had alleged that Govinda and Komal were planning to tie the knot. Sunita claimed that this was the reason she went to court to withdraw her divorce petition. However, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, later denied the second marriage claims, calling them completely untrue.
Komal reacts to criticism
Recently, Komal reacted to the criticism surrounding her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda. In a note, she called out celebrities for allegedly maligning her and Govinda’s names.
Part of Komal’s note read, “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight. I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships.”
Govinda and Komal were spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja on the same day that Sunita Ahuja visited the pandal alone, drawing attention to the alleged affair. Govinda, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that his appearances with Komal are linked to their professional association and their upcoming film, Roopa.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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