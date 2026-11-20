While he has Indian roots, British-Indian musician Charlie Jeer never got the opportunity to visit the country until now. The singer is performing in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on November 20, 21, 22 respectively, and he is excited for this delayed homecoming. "I have always looked forward to coming to India, but never got the opportunity. But to come here, and not just to visit but also to perform and give my music back to the country, it just makes it feel surreal," he says, adding, "India has always been a mythical country to me." Charlie Jeer

While Charlie Jeer was always fascinated by Indian music, he never incorporated the music style of the country in his work, and he has a reason for that. “I've tried to do it in the studio, but whenever I've done it, it has not felt authentic. I think part of the reason for that is because I'd never been here. Aside from my genetic heritage being Punjabi, I grew up in Canterbury. I'm a British guy, and I didn't grow up too immersed in the culture. So, when I've tried to incorporate Indian elements in my music, it has felt imitative,” he says.

The musician finally got to take up Indian elements in his work with So Good, where he collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo and actor Simone Ashley. “What I've been able to do with So Good, that feels like a true way for me to nod back to my heritage. Bringing on Simone Ashley, who's done so much work for South Asian representation in western media, and also Arjun Kanungo, who can sing in Hindi and is born and raised here immersed in the culture rather than me trying to be that, feels like a much more authentic way to do it,” he says.

Jeer also attended the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai recently, and he was awestruck by composer Shashwat Sachdev’s music and how the event brought the British and Indian culture together. “Being invited there was a massive privilege. When I was younger, I remember watching a documentary in school about British colonialism and its impacts, and it's devastating. Although there is a felt unity between the countries now, that wasn't always the case. I'm mindful of that. If I can be, in any way through my music, a bridge between the two countries and something that can have a positive impact between the two countries, I'll be happy with that,” he shares.

For now, Jeer is excited to perform for the people of India. “I'm still kind of pinching myself. My family came to the UK post-Second World War, with the mass influx of Indian immigrants that were brought over to rebuild the British economy, and then were reciprocated with bad racial abuse that occurred in the UK. For me to be two generations past that, and to be able to come over here and give something back to the people who are in a place where my family came from, is something that I can't quite comprehend. So ultimately, when I look at these few shows, my perspective is that I'm just going to bring as much energy, positivity, gratitude, presence and power to that stage that I can give to all of the people who are in attendance,” he ends.