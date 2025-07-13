Arjun Kanungo leaves a weird comment on Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam’s pic; fans ask him to hesitate

Content creator and influencer Ashish Chanchlani seemed to have gone public with his romance with actor Elli AvrRam on social media. However, it was singer Arjun Kanungo's cheeky, double-meaning comment on the post that stole the spotlight and caught everyone's attention. Arjun Kanungo's comment on Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s picture is catching a lot of attention.

Arjun Kanungo's sassy comment on Ashish's post

Ashish sparked romance rumours on Saturday by sharing a picture with Elli on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if he's going public with their relationship or if it is a part of some promotional activity for an upcoming project.

As speculation swirled around Ashish's post, his friend and singer Arjun's witty comment stole the spotlight, adding fuel to the romance rumours.

Arjun jumped into the comments, writing, "@elliavrram pls be careful. Jitna lamba aadmi utna bada _," with the intentionally provocative remark sparking a flurry of reactions online. The line translates to “The taller the man, the bigger the…"

Arjun's comment on Ashish's post.

The internet quickly picked up on the cheeky comment, with fans and followers interpreting it in their own ways. Many social media users wrote “dil (heart)” to complete the line in the reply section.

One wrote, “@arjunkanungo wtf?”, with another mentioning, “Bro calm please”.

“Bhai kehne ka kya matlab hai (What do you mean bro?” asked one social media user, with another writing, “Bro please hesitate.”

Ashish posts a pic with Elli

On Saturday, Ashish shared a sweet photo with Elli on Instagram. The picture captured a romantic moment where Ashish is holding Elli in his arms, with her clutching a bouquet of red and yellow roses and tilting her head back. They are seen in casual attire, with Ashish in a white shirt and light trousers, and Elli in a white top paired with a black jacket. They seem to be posing in what appears to be a European city, with a stone bridge arching over a river in the background.

Sharing the image in collaboration with Elli, Ashish wrote, “Finally (heart emoji).” They were first spotted together at the Elle List 2025 event in February. Ashish and Elli are yet to react to the buzz around their romance.